Old Unexploded Naval Mine Was Found Near 'Coral' Camping
Society | August 20, 2017, Sunday // 12:07| Views: | Comments: 0
bTV
The beach area near ''Coral'' camping site was cut off because of an old unexploded naval mine, bTV reported.
A savior has discovered this morning about 30 meters inland into the sea.
A Navy team is expected to defuse the sea mine.
