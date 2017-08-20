Old Unexploded Naval Mine Was Found Near 'Coral' Camping

The beach area near  ''Coral'' camping site was cut off because of an old unexploded naval mine,  bTV reported. 

A savior has discovered this morning about 30 meters inland into the sea.

A Navy team is expected to defuse the sea mine.

