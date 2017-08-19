3.1-Magnitute Earthquake Registered in Bulgaria, Near Strazhitsa
Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 19, 2017, Saturday // 18:07| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A 3.1 magnitude earthquake is registered on the territory of Bulgaria, near Strazhitsa, BGNES reported.
The earthquake is felt at 16.19 AM with an epicenter 6 km southeast of Strazhitsa, 33 km east of Veliko Tarnovo, with a depth of 2 km, the European Seismological Center said.
According to the Geophysical Institute of Bulgarian Academy of Science, the earthquake has a magnitude 2.8 on the Richter and has an epicenter between the villages of Braknitsa, Mirovo and Novo Gradishte and a depth of 0.6 km.
There is no evidence of material damage.
- » Earthquake Stronger Than Magnitude 7 to Hit Turkey’s Marmara Region in Near Future
- » Mostly Sunny weather, with Clouds in Afternoon, NIMH
- » Wild Fires Broke Out in the South Bulgarian Region of Haskovo
- » Earthquake in Azerbaijan
- » NIMH: Mostly Sunny Temperatures Up to 34°
- » Greece asks EU Help Due to Wildfires Made Worse by High Winds
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)