3.1-Magnitute Earthquake Registered in Bulgaria, Near Strazhitsa

A 3.1 magnitude earthquake is registered on the territory of Bulgaria, near Strazhitsa, BGNES reported.

The earthquake is felt at 16.19 AM with an epicenter 6 km southeast of Strazhitsa, 33 km east of Veliko Tarnovo, with a depth of 2 km, the European Seismological Center said.

According to the Geophysical Institute of Bulgarian Academy of Science, the earthquake has a magnitude 2.8 on the Richter and has an epicenter between the villages of Braknitsa, Mirovo and Novo Gradishte and a depth of 0.6 km.

There is no evidence of material damage.