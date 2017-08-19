The Repair of 'Orlov Most' in Sofia to Continue by the End of the Next Week

The repair of ''Orlov Most'' (''Eagle Bridge'') in Sofia continues, bTV reported.

From this night, the roadway of 'Tsarigradsko shosse' Blvd. in direction to Sofia University will be open and the other one- in direction to Hotel ''Pliska'' Station will be closed for repair.

The roadway of ''Tsarigradsko Shose'', which is near Tsarevets, has been already repaired and the movement will be bi-directional.

The entire repair will last between 10 and 14 days and the cost will be about BGN 200 thousand. The pavement will be completely replaced and several layers of asphalt will be laid in order for the crossing to withstand heavy traffic.