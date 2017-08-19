Spanish Government Maintains Security Alert Level, Says No Attack Imminent

World » EU | August 19, 2017, Saturday // 17:08| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Spanish Government Maintains Security Alert Level, Says No Attack Imminent pixabay.com

Spain will maintain its security alert level at 4, one notch below the maximum level which would signal an attack was imminent, after two deadly attacks in the northeastern region of Catalonia this week, Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido said, cited by Reuters.

Zoido added that the government would reinforce security in crowded areas and tourist hotspots, after a van mowed down people in Barcelona on Thursday, killing 13 people including many foreign visitors.

Another person died after a separate attack in the resort town of Cambrils, where police shot five suspects dead.

"We are going to redirect our efforts and will adapt these to every place or area that needs special protection," Zoido told a news conference

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Spain, security, terrorist attack, Juan Ignacio Zoido
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria