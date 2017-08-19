Bulgaria Marks 114th Anniversary of Ilinden Uprising

Every year on 19 August, in the locality of Petrova Niva homage is paid to the victims in the 1903 Ilinden-Preobrazhenie Uprising of Bulgarians in Macedonia and Thrace against the Ottoman Empire, reported bTV. 

The events in the summer of 1903 culminated at the feasts of St. Elijah (Ilinden) and Transfiguration of Christ (Preobrazhenie).

For the first time, a recreation of what happened will be staged at the Petrova Niva locality near Malko Tarnovo in the Strandzha mountain, south-eastern Bulgaria.

A solemn prayer for the dead is due at the church and ossuary St. Petka.

The program includes an outdoor history lesson and a screening of the documentary ‘’Pages from History’’.

A festive concert will also take place with the performance of folk songs from the Strandzha Region.

The Bulgarian President Rumen Radev is going to take part in the events commemorating the 114th anniversary of the Uprising.

