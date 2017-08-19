Bulgarian Best Tennis Player Grigor Dimitrov Reaches the Semi-Finals in Cincinnati Tournament

Bulgaria’s top tennis player Grigor Dimitrov earned a categorical victory 6:2, 6:1 against Yuichi Sugita of Japan in the Masters tennis tournament in Cincinnati, USA, bTV reported.

It took Dimitrov 52 minutes to win the match. Yuichi Sugita, 28, is 46th in the ATP rankings.

Grigor Dimitrov has thus reached the semi-finals in the tournament.

‘’It's great! I had not even seen the statistics of the match. Today was my day on the court. I found his weaknesses early in the match. After that I was quite concentrated, I finished my job and won’’, Grigor said.

This happened for the second time in his career. His next rival is Jogn Isner (USA) who eliminated his compatriot Jared Donaldson with 7:6, 7:5.