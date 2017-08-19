Bulgarian Film Won an International Prize at Sarajevo Film Festival

The new film directed by Stefan Komandarev "Directions" won its first international prize at the Sarajevo Film Festivalon 18th of August. It won the Jury Special Prize for the entire cast of the film for outstanding artistic achievement. Irini Jambonas and Assen Blatechki received the award on behalf of all the actors, reported BNT.

Earlier, the film was selected in the special selection of the 70th edition of the Cannes International Festival. The director and co-scriptwriter Stefan Komandarev commented that the film will be shown to a Bulgarian audience early next year.

The film is about six Sofia taxis and the stories of their drivers, influenced by the absurdities and problems of today's Bulgarian reality. They are all united by one death that will give a chance for a new life.

The actors in the film include Irini Zambonas, Asen Blatechki, Vasil Vassilev - Zueka, Stefan Denolubov, Julian Vergov, Vasil Banov, Gerasim Georgiev - Gero, Ivan Barnev, Stefka Yanorova, Nikolay Urumov and others.

The script is written by Simeon Ventsislavov and Stefan Komandarev, camera operator is Vesselin Hristov, the film editing is by Nina Altpaparakova. Maria Koycheva is the artist of the film. Producers of the film are Stefan Komandarev and Katya Trichkova.

Among the earlier films by Stefan Komandarev are "The Purgatory" and "The World Is Big and Salvation Lurks Everywhere”.