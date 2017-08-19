Lebanese Army: No Coordination with Hezbollah, Syria in IS attack
The Lebanese army said it was not coordinating with Hezbollah or the Syrian army in an operation it launched on Saturday against Islamic State militants at the northeastern frontier with Syria, Reuters reported.
In a televised news conference, an army spokesman said the operation would continue until the army recovered control of Lebanese territory up to the border with Syria.
The Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah declared its own assault against Islamic State militants from the Syrian side of the border on Saturday, in collaboration with the Syrian army.
