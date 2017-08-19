All Passengers of 'Bulgaria Air' are Waiting for More Than 15 hours For Flight to Frankfurt

All passengers traveling with Bulgaria Air, have waited for more than 15 hours at Sofia Airport to fly to Frankfurt. Flight FB437A was supposed to fly away yesterday at 18:00, but it actually that happened after 11:30 today, reported bTV.

The airline said that the reason for the delay was a technical problem to one of their airplanes, which had to stay yesterday in Milan and technicians to repair the damage.

So again, after 11:00 am the flight FB431 to Paris took off with 4 hours late.

One of the two night flights to Bulgarian sea capital Varna (FB991A) was canceled.

With a two-hour delay at 9:33 am this morning, the plane for Amsterdam took off.