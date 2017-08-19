2 Police Officers Shot, 1 Killed in Kissimmee, Florida

2 Police Officers Shot, 1 Killed in Kissimmee, Florida

Two police officers were shot and one was killed in Kissimmee, Florida late Friday night. Kissimmee is near Orlando, Fox News reported.

The Kissimmee police chief said the other officer was in very, very grave condition. Orange County mayor Teresa Jacobs had earlier tweeted that both officers had died.

“Heartbreaking loss of two of Kissimmee’s finest officers. Please join in prayers for families, friends, and law enforcement,” Jacobs said.

The circumstances that led to the shooting had not been released yet.



