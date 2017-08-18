Bulgaria’s Pleven Opens Tender for Construction of Integrated Water Cycle

The northern Bulgarian city of Pleven opened a BGN 20.2 million ($12.1 million/10.3 million euro) tender for the construction of an integrated water cycle covering also the town of Dolna Mitropoliya, the country’s procurement agency said, according to See News.

The tender will be divided into two lots, a notice posted on the website of the Bulgarian procurement agency on Thursday indicated.

The first contract includes the engineering works and construction of a water and sewage pipeline system in the village of Yasen. The indicative value of the contract is BGN 12 million.

The second contract, which has an indicative value of BGN 8.2 million, envisages the engineering works and construction of a water and sewage pipeline system in the village of Bukovlak.

Works under both contracts must be completed within no more than 790 days.

Candidates will be ranked according to offered price and deadline for completing engineering and construction works.