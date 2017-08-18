Bulgaria’s Pleven Opens Tender for Construction of Integrated Water Cycle

Business » ENERGY | August 18, 2017, Friday // 17:22| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Pleven Opens Tender for Construction of Integrated Water Cycle pixabay.com

The northern Bulgarian city of Pleven opened a BGN 20.2 million ($12.1 million/10.3 million euro) tender for the construction of an integrated water cycle covering also the town of Dolna Mitropoliya, the country’s procurement agency said, according to See News.

The tender will be divided into two lots, a notice posted on the website of the Bulgarian procurement agency on Thursday indicated.

The first contract includes the engineering works and construction of a water and sewage pipeline system in the village of Yasen. The indicative value of the contract is BGN 12 million.

The second contract, which has an indicative value of BGN 8.2 million, envisages the engineering works and construction of a water and sewage pipeline system in the village of Bukovlak.

Works under both contracts must be completed within no more than 790 days.

Candidates will be ranked according to offered price and deadline for completing engineering and construction works.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: water cycle, Pleven, construction
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria