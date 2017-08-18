Man, 64, 'shot his 42-year-old wife in Sofia
Crime | August 18, 2017, Friday // 15:51| Views: | Comments: 0
A woman was murdered in front of a cafe in ''Lagera'' district in Sofia. According to the initial data, a 64-year-old man has shot his 42-year-old wife.
The signal for the shot took place around 15.00h. The medics have arrived at place and found her death.
Shortly after committing the serious crime, the man has surrendered himself to the police office in the capital city of Sofia and handed over the firearm.
Operational actions on the case continue.
