Bulgaria Will Host 2 Tournaments of the New World Volleyball Championship in 2018

Sports | August 18, 2017, Friday // 15:15| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Will Host 2 Tournaments of the New World Volleyball Championship in 2018 pixabay.com

Bulgaria will host two tournaments of the new World Volleyball Championship next year. The competition will be called the ''New Volleyball League'', reported bTV. 

Permanent participants in it will be Brazil, Russia, Serbia, USA, Italy, France, Poland, Argentina, Iran, Germany, China and Japan. One from Canada, Bulgaria, Australia and South Korea will be out of the League.

Bulgaria will host the tournaments from 1 to 3 June and from 15 to 17 June.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Volleyball Championship, tournaments
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria