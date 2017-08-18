Bulgaria Will Host 2 Tournaments of the New World Volleyball Championship in 2018
Bulgaria will host two tournaments of the new World Volleyball Championship next year. The competition will be called the ''New Volleyball League'', reported bTV.
Permanent participants in it will be Brazil, Russia, Serbia, USA, Italy, France, Poland, Argentina, Iran, Germany, China and Japan. One from Canada, Bulgaria, Australia and South Korea will be out of the League.
Bulgaria will host the tournaments from 1 to 3 June and from 15 to 17 June.
