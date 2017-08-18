Chinese Investors Interested in Black Sea Motorway Construction

''Chinese investors are interested in the project for the construction of the Black Sea motorway‘‘, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said in Burgas, according to Expert.bg.

 ‘’There are also intentions for direct year-round flights between Burgas and China’’, he further said.

"They are interested in ports, too, but this is still at an earlier phase," the Prime Minister added after a meeting with Burgas mayor Dimitar Nikolov.

On the occasion of the protest in Sunny Beach, the Prime Minister said that this is democracy and the law has to be respected.

