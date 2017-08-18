Death Toll in Barcelona Rises
pixabay.com
Earlier the officials have reported for 13 dead victims.
The death toll of the attacks in Spain has risen to 14 people The Guardian reported, two of them have been named: Bruno Gulotta, a father of two, with and 44-year-old Elke Vanbockrijck from the Belgian town of Tongeren.
Spanish police are searching for Moussa Oukabir, who they believe was driving the van in the Barcelona attack. He is the younger brother of Driss Oukabir - one of three people arrested by police thus far.
