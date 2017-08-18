ISIS Supporters Celebrate Barcelona Terrorist Attack: ’Kill the Spanish Pigs’

Bulgaria: ISIS Supporters Celebrate Barcelona Terrorist Attack: ’Kill the Spanish Pigs’ pixabay.com

Several pro-Isis social media channels put out messages in Spanish such as “Kill the Spanish pigs” and users changed their profile pictures to Driss Oukabir, a suspect in custody, reported The Independent. 

Isis has quickly claimed the twin terror attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils - but even before a statement was issued by the group’s media channel Amaq, supporters online were celebrating the latest jihadist carnage on European soil.

At least 13 people died and more than 100 were injured after a van ploughed into people on Barcelona’s Las Ramblas on Thursday evening. Later that night, police shot and killed five men in the coastal town of Cambrils - some of whom are reported to have been wearing explosive belts - after six bystanders and one police officer were also run over.

It is common for Isis to claim international terror incidents, even if they have been carried out by so-called ‘lone wolves’ with no conclusive links to Isis members in Syria and Iraq.

A statement carried on Amaq said that “the perpetrators of Barcelona attack are [Isis] soldiers and carried out the operation in response to appeals targeting coalition countries.” Spain is part of the international coalition lending military support and airpower to local Iraqi and Syrian forces forcing the group from its so-called caliphate.

As has become the norm in the aftermath of these attacks, social media posts celebrating the violence quickly popped up in Telegram channels used by Isis supporters.

Images and posts praising the carnage appeared. Previous threats to “reconquer al-Andalus” and of an “imminent attack” in Spain were also recirculated, although it’s not clear if they have any connection to Thursday’s events.

