Grigor Dimitrov Wins Against Juan Matin del Porto in Cincinnati

Sports | August 18, 2017, Friday // 13:26| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Grigor Dimitrov Wins Against Juan Matin del Porto in Cincinnati archive

On his way to the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Open, Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov beat Argentinean Juan Martin del Porto with 6:3, 7:5 for the first time in his career, reported BGNES.

The Bulgarian tennis player had 5 losses in 5 games against this rival until now.

Dimitrov’s next rival in the tournament will be Japanese Yuichi Sugita or Russian Karen Khachanov.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tennis, Grigor Dimitrov, Cincinnati
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria