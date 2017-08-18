Grigor Dimitrov Wins Against Juan Matin del Porto in Cincinnati
Sports | August 18, 2017, Friday // 13:26| Views: | Comments: 0
archive
Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
On his way to the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Open, Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov beat Argentinean Juan Martin del Porto with 6:3, 7:5 for the first time in his career, reported BGNES.
The Bulgarian tennis player had 5 losses in 5 games against this rival until now.
Dimitrov’s next rival in the tournament will be Japanese Yuichi Sugita or Russian Karen Khachanov.
- » Bulgaria Will Host 2 Tournaments of the New World Volleyball Championship in 2018
- » The Municipality of Burgas is Working on the Rescue of Local Football
- » Dimitar Berbatov will Join a Former Teammate and Coach in India
- » Successful Start For Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in Cincinnati Masters Tennis Tournament
- » Klitchko Revealed why he Gave up Boxing
- » Cristiano Ronaldo Received a Ban for Five Matches
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)