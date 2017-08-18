Grigor Dimitrov Wins Against Juan Matin del Porto in Cincinnati

On his way to the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Open, Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov beat Argentinean Juan Martin del Porto with 6:3, 7:5 for the first time in his career, reported BGNES.

The Bulgarian tennis player had 5 losses in 5 games against this rival until now.

Dimitrov’s next rival in the tournament will be Japanese Yuichi Sugita or Russian Karen Khachanov.