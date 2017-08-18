No Injured Bulgarians in the Terror Attack in Barcelona

Bulgaria: No Injured Bulgarians in the Terror Attack in Barcelona

No official reports have been received by 10:30 a.m. about any Bulgarian nationals having been hurt in 17th of August terrorist attack in Barcelona, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said in a press release on 18th of August.

According to official data with the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Madrid, 13 people were killed in the attack, 15 are seriously injured, 23 less seriously injured and 48 lightly injured.

The injured people are from 28 different nationalities. Among the injured are nationals of: France, Germany, Netherlands, Argentina, Venezuela, Belgium, Australia, Hungary, Peru, Romania, Ireland, Greece, Cuba, Kuwait, Pakistan, Taiwan, Turkey, Italy and Algeria.

 

 
