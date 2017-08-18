Huge Tree Falls on Car in Sofia

Society » INCIDENTS | August 18, 2017, Friday // 13:14| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Huge Tree Falls on Car in Sofia pixabay.com

A huge tree fell on a parked car in Sofia, reported BGNES, quoted by bTV. 

The incident took place between  the streets ''Vassil Aprilov'' and ''Peynovo''.

Material damage to the car was caused. No injured people.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fallen tree, incident, sofia
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria