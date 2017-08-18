Huge Tree Falls on Car in Sofia
Incidents
A huge tree fell on a parked car in Sofia, reported BGNES, quoted by bTV.
The incident took place between the streets ''Vassil Aprilov'' and ''Peynovo''.
Material damage to the car was caused. No injured people.
