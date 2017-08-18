Mostly Sunny weather, with Clouds in Afternoon, NIMH

The weather will be mostly sunny today although clouds will develop in the afternoon.

There will be light northeastern wind, in the eastern regions to moderate.

Maximum temperatures will vary between 30° and 35°, in Sofia around 30°.

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) announced, quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

The weather conditions for tourism on the mountains are very good today, the Red Cross’ Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) reported.

The weather will be clear and sunny, with moderate wind in the high mountain areas.

Temperatures range between 8 and 16 degrees.

