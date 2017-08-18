10th Edition of the Festival of Folklore Costumes Begins in Zheravna

The 10th edition of the Festival of Folklore Costumes in the Bulgarian Zheravna Architectural Reserve in Stara Planina will be held from August 18th to August 20th, reported BNR. .

The festival was created in 2008 at the idea of Hristo Dimitrov – choreographer and director of the folk ensemble ‘’Bulgare’’.

The reserve was chosen as the center of the festival because of the authentic Bulgarian National Revival atmosphere it has.

The main requirement for the visitors to enter the festival is to be dressed in traditional folk costumes.

Is is also forbidden to bring a great number of objects from modern life, as well as plastic products.

The use of mobile phones is only allowed in a specified place. The organizers’ goal is to get as close as possible to the atmosphere of the Bulgarian Renaissance.