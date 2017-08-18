Spanish Police Kill 5 Suspects in 2nd Attack After 13 die in Barcelona

Spanish police say they have killed five suspected terrorists in the town of Cambrils in a second vehicle attack, after an earlier one in Barcelona, reported BBC.

The men, wearing explosive belts, were linked to the first attack, police say.

Thirteen people died and dozens were hurt when a van hit crowds on Las Ramblas, Barcelona on Thursday. The driver fled and is still at large.

Spain's PM Mariano Rajoy described it as a "jihadist attack", which so-called Islamic State said it had carried out.

Seven people, including a police officer, were wounded when a car was driven into them early on Friday, Catalan emergency services said. One person is in a critical condition.

The attackers' vehicle overturned and when the men got out they were quickly fired upon by police, media say. One was reportedly brandishing a knife.

A series of controlled explosions was then carried out.

Police say the situation in Cambrils - a popular seaside resort 110km (68 miles) south-west of Barcelona - is now under control.