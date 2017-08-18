No Evidence of Infected Eggs and Products With Fipronil on Bulgarian Market

''There is no evidence of infected eggs and products with fipronil in our country'', said Dr. Tatyana Nikolova, Head of Food Control at the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BSAF), according to bTV.

"Fipronil preparations in our country are not allowed in buildings with birds. In Western Europe were used by dishonest farmer, "stated Dr. Nikolova.

According to her on the market in Bulgaria most of the eggs are Bulgarian. The expert reminded that everyone can check from which country the eggs are coming from by watching the code of the eggs.

There are no eggs with the origin of infected farms, she added.

Europe’s latest food scandal has widened after the European commission announced that a total of 15 EU states, plus Switzerland and Hong Kong, are now known to have received egg products contaminated by an insecticide harmful to human health.

A spokeswoman in Brussels said the situation was “evolving by the day”, as criminal investigators continued to hold two men arrested for fraud following a series of raids in Belgium and the Netherlands.

The EU countries known to be affected by the scandal are Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Sweden, Britain, Austria, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Denmark.