Bulgarian Foreign Minister Expresses Condolences After Terrorist Attack in Barcelona

August 18, 2017, Friday
Bulgarian Foreign Minister Expresses Condolences After Terrorist Attack in Barcelona

Bulgaria’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva has expressed her condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack in Barcelona in a telegram to her Spanish counterpart, Alfonso María Dastis Quecedo, the Foreign Ministry in Sofia said on August 17, reported BGNES.

"With deep sorrow, I learnt the news of the Barcelona terrorist attack. We are shocked by this manifestation of cruelty and aggression, and we believe that the perpetrators of this act of violence will bear their responsibility.''

She said that at this difficult time, which had shaken the world, “I express the most sincere friendship and human sympathy for the sorrow of the relatives of the victims, solidarity and support for the Spanish people”.

According to the latest information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at 21:30 last night, Bulgarian time, no information has been received about the Bulgarian citizens who were injured in the terrorist act in Barcelona. Our Embassy in Madrid is in constant contact with local authorities and monitors the situation.

The local authorities' telephone for up-to-date information is 0034932142124.

condolences, Ekaterina Zaharieva, terrorist attack, Barcelona
