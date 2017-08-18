Spain Announces 3 Days of Mourning Over Barcelona Terror Attack
Spain announced three days of public mourning due to the terrorist attack that occurred in Barcelona, RİA Novosti reported, quoted by Trend News Agency.
A van plowed into crowds in the Spanish city of Barcelona on Thursday and a regional official said 13 people were killed in what police said they were treating as a terrorist attack.
A government official in the region of Catalonia, which includes Barcelona, said that 80 people were injured.
