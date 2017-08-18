2 Bulgarians Wanted by Bulgarian Consulate in Madrid
Bulgarian consul in Madrid, Borislav Evlogiev said that their are looking for two Bulgarians in connection with the terrorist attack in Barcelona yesterday, reported bTV.
According to him, they have received information that they can not be found by phone by their families. One signal was filed immediately after the bombing of La Rambla and the other two hours after the incident.
"These are Bulgarian citizens who live in Barcelona," explained Evlogiev.
There is currently no data for killed or injured Bulgarian citizens in the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils.
In the first attack there were injured people from 28 different nationalities.
You can use the telephone numbers of the Bulgarian Consulate in Madrid to send alerts or search for information about your relatives.
0034 913 455 761
0034 913 456 651
The Spanish authorities also distributed two more official numbers:
0034 932 142 124
0034 900 400 012
- » Bulgarian Foreign Minister Expresses Condolences After Terrorist Attack in Barcelona
- » U.S. Has Agreed Not to Take Military Action Against North Korea Without 1st Getting South Korea’s Approval
- » Vucic-Trump Meeting Could Happen by End of 2017
- » Bejing: There are Indications that the Tensions on the Korea Peninsula is Decreasing
- » Bulgarian President Rumen Radev to Visit the United States in September, 2017
- » French President Emmanuel Macron to Visit Bulgaria on August 25