2 Bulgarians Wanted by Bulgarian Consulate in Madrid

 Bulgarian  consul in Madrid, Borislav Evlogiev said that their are looking for two Bulgarians in connection with the terrorist attack in Barcelona yesterday, reported bTV. 

According to him, they have received information that they can not be found by phone by their families. One signal was filed immediately after the bombing of La Rambla and the other two hours after the incident.

"These are Bulgarian citizens who live in Barcelona," explained Evlogiev.

There is currently no data for killed or injured Bulgarian citizens in the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils.

In the first attack there were injured people from 28 different nationalities.



You can use the telephone numbers of the Bulgarian Consulate in Madrid to send alerts or search for information about your relatives. 

0034 913 455 761

0034 913 456 651

The Spanish authorities also distributed two more official numbers:

0034 932 142 124

0034 900 400 012

