Prosecutor’s Office Inspects Noise Levels at Black Sea Resorts

Bulgaria’s Supreme Administrative Prosecutor's Office organised another inspection on the compliance with the norms of secondary legislation adopted by the municipal councils for the protection of public order and conduct of commercial activities, reported BNT.

On 17th of August, they said that the check identified violations in municipalities at the Bulgarian seaside: Shabla, Kavarna, Varna, Nessebar. They are related to the permits for amplified music played outside entertainment venues. Under the Law on Noise Protection, it is not allowed to play loud music in the outdoor areas of entertainment venues after 23:00. Despite those provisions, the check found that some municipalities have issued regulations which allow loud noise until later.

The checks undertaken by the Supreme Administrative Prosecutor's Office continue.

Earlier this week, joint teams of police, revenue and other government agencies led by Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov also carried out inspections aiming to combat excessive noise and irregularities at entertainment venues at Sunny Beach resort at the Bulgarian seaside.

There were protests by staff and owners of pubs, clubs, discos and places of entertainment from Sunny Beach against Simeonov on August 16.

Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov is acting according to the law, Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on August 17 regarding the protests in Sunny Beach following the checks for excessive noise levels in entertainment venues at the resorts.

Borissov explained that compalints were filed for two of the establishments that had been inspected – 10 complaints for one of them and 20 for the other.

“The Bulgarian law did not allow noise after 23:00 (11pm),” Borissov said.

“Simeonov is acting within the limits of his powers and within what is written in the law,” Borissov added.

In his words, this debate has to be moved to Parliament in order decide whether to change or not to change the existing law depending on what the MPs say.

“The law is there to be applied,” the Prime Minister said in conclusion.