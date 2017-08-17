Barcelona: Van Hits Crowds in Ramblas Tourist Area

A van has ploughed into crowds in Barcelona's Ramblas tourist area, reported BBC.

Spanish police say several people have been injured in a "massive crash", while emergency services are urging people to stay away from the area around Plaça Catalunya.

Reports from the scene say people are taking cover in nearby shops and cafes.

Reuters news agency reports that emergency services have requested the closure of local metro and train stations.

El Pais newspaper said the driver of the vehicle had fled on foot after mowing down dozens of people.

Steven Turner, who works in the area, told the BBC: "People in my office saw a van ramming into people on La Ramblas.

"I saw about three or four people lying on the ground."

"There are lots of ambulances and armed police with assault rifles around now."

Details of this incident are still unclear, but vehicles have been used to ram into crowds in a series of militant attacks across Europe since July last year.