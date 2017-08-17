Bulgarian Energy Minister Asks Bulgarian Socialist Party to Stop Speculations About Tsankov Kamak

''I want to make it clear once again: there is currently unplanned repair of Tsankov Kamak dam’s geomembrane, at the expense of national power company NEK. The repair costs BGN 80,000'', Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova told journalists in Yambol, аccording to Standart News.



''At the same time, the Gashnya river bed is being repaired as planned'', she added, quoted by the Energy Ministry’s press office.



She asked opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) to stop speculations.



''The reason for us to report Tsankov Kamak to the Prosecutor’s Office is that the installation, which cost as much as BGN 1 billion, is not working, it is broken. Even now, in the biggest heats when the air conditioners are running at full speed, we can not use energy from it. There must be someone responsible'', Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said at today’s government meeting, according few days ago, Novinite.com recalls.



''With other words, we attack the quality and we ask who will take responsibility'', the Prime Minister firther said.



The Prime Minister stated that all other speculations on the matter are deliberately spread fake news.