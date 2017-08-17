Wild Fires Broke Out in the South Bulgarian Region of Haskovo

The wild fires, which broke out in the South Bulgarian region of Haskovo on 17th of August are getting intense. Four new fires have been raging in the region for the recent few hours. Most serious is the situation near Topolovgrad. The causes are not clear, reported BNT.

Firefighting teams continue the efforts to battle the blaze near the village of Matochina. The situation there is complicated because of the strong wind and high air temperatures.

Serious fire danger rating has been declared for 17th of August for the districts of Haskovo, Yambol, Bourgas and Stara Zagora. Air temperatures remain high, there is no rain and the wind is strong, which creates conditions for rapid spread of wildfires.

According to the forecast for the next 48 hours, the risk of potential fires will get bigger.