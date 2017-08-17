Iraq Seeks International Help to Investigate Islamic State Crimes
Iraq asked for international help on Wednesday to collect and preserve evidence of crimes by Islamic State militants and said it is working with Britain to draft a United Nations Security Council resolution to establish the investigation, according to Reuters.
Britain, international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and Nadia Murad, a woman from the Yazidi religious minority who was enslaved and raped by Islamic State fighters in Mosul, have been pushing Iraq to allow a U.N. inquiry.
The 15-member Security Council could have established an inquiry without Iraq's consent, but Britain wanted Iraq's approval in a letter formally making the request. Iraq sent the letter, seen by Reuters, on Monday.
"We request assistance of the international community to get benefited from international expertise to criminalize Daesh terrorist entity," wrote Iraq's foreign minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari in the letter, which was translated from Arabic.
Britain's mission to the United Nations said on Twitter that it was working with Iraq on a draft resolution. It was not immediately clear when it could be put to a vote in the council.
Islamic State's self-proclaimed caliphate effectively collapsed last month, when U.S.-backed Iraqi forces completed the recapture of Mosul, the militants' capital in northern Iraq, after a nine-month campaign.
Parts of Iraq and Syria remain under Islamic State control, especially along the border.
"I hope that the Iraqi government's letter will mark the beginning of the end of impunity for genocide and other crimes that ISIS is committing in Iraq and around the world," Clooney said in a statement.
The Yazidis beliefs combine elements of several ancient Middle Eastern religions. Islamic State militants consider the Yazidis to be devil-worshippers.
U.N. experts said in June last year that Islamic State was committing genocide against the Yazidis in Syria and Iraq to destroy them through killings, sexual slavery and other crimes.
The Iraqi government said in the letter that it was important to bring Islamic State militants to justice in Iraqi courts.
