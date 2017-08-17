Bulgaria will Collect BGN 1.5b per Year From Cargo Vehicles with the New Toll System

A heavy truck passing through the territory of Bulgaria pays between eight and ten times less than in the rest of Europe," Bulgaria's Transport Minister Ivaylo Moskovski tol bTV this morning.

In his words, all vehicles of over 3.5 tons in weight will have to pay a toll fee for using certain roads when passing through Bulgaria.

He added that over half of the truck traffic through Bulgaria is transit. At the border checkpoint, each truck driver is charged a one-time fee of EUR 10 for using the country's road network.

For comparison, passing through Serbia costs a truck driver EUR 70, Hungary – EUR 84, Slovakia EUR 101 and Austria – EUR 115 and in Germany to Hannover - 95 euros, which is on average between 8 and 10 times more than our country, the minister calculated.

Minister Moskovski went on to say that there will be certain compensatory mechanism for Bulgaria's domestic haulage companies, but they will not be completely exempt from paying a toll fee.

Calculations show that the toll fees for vehicles heavier than 3.5 tons will bring to the country at least BGN 1 billion per year.

‘’ Bulgaria will collect BGN 1.5 billion a year from cargo vehicles with the new toll system from the next year, according to Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, quoted by FOCUS Radio - Plovdiv.

The system must be designed and installed, the Prime Minister said.



On August 12, Boyko Borisov said that the toll system will be built with public funds if the appeals against the public procurement for selection of a contractor continue.

The bids in the tender were opened yesterday.