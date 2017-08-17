Bulgarian PM: 'Valeri Simeonov Acts Within What the Law Says'
‘’There have been complaints about two clubs – 10 for the first and 20 for the other. The law does not allow noise after 23.00’’, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov told journalist, regarding the protests in Sunny Beach resort, reported bTV.
People and restaurant owners protested after the checks by Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov for high levels of noise in local night spots.
‘’Simeonov acts within the limits of his authority and within what the law says’’, Borisov commented.
He further said that the argument should be brought to the Parliament and MPs should decide whether to change the law or not.
