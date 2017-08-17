Vucic-Trump Meeting Could Happen by End of 2017

According to the B92 newspaper - which cited "a source from diplomatic circles in Washington" - Vucic will first meet with US Vice President Mike Pence in New York in September.

Blic said that this meeting, which "should take place around September 20" will effectively represent "an introduction to the meeting with Trump."



Vucic and Pence should meet on the margins of the UN General Assembly and discuss the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, but also the overall situation in your region, said the daily, adding that there has not yet been any official confirmation that the meeting will actually happen.



"As things stand now, Pence is coming to New York and there is a great chance of a meeting with the president of Serbia. Then all the details of the Vucic-Trump meeting should be agreed," according to Blic.



The continuation of the Kosovo dialogue in Brussels awaits Vucic in late August or early September, the newspaper said it learned.



These meetings "should lead to significant progress when it comes to resolving the Kosovo problem, but also to resolving the overall Balkan crisis."



"We expect the international community take a clearer stance regarding the stability of the Balkans, and our state leadership will insist on putting pressure on Pristina in order to start fulfilling everything that has been agreed in Brussels, and above all to embark on the implementation of the ZSO (Community of Serb Municipalities)," said "a high-ranking from the Serbian authorities," Blic writes.



Vucic will visit Bosnia-Herzegovina on September 7 and 8, and will travel to Zagreb in early October, at the invitation of his Croatian counterpart, the newspaper said.