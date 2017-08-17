600 Armed Military to Protect the Border Between Turkey and Bulgaria

August 17, 2017, Thursday
Bulgaria: 600 Armed Military to Protect the Border Between Turkey and Bulgaria pixabay.com

Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov has said that in the future Bulgaria is going to use its army to guard its border with Turkey, reported bTV. 

The border between the two states will be divided into five zones and will be protected by 600 armed military, Karakachanov explained.

In the interview the cabinet minister criticizes the inability of the European Union to close down the route of migrants across the Mediterranean and voices the opinion that EU and NATO should send military missions to Italy and Greece with the purpose of guarding the EU outer border with the use military force if necessary.

According to him, most migrants coming through the Mediterranean "just want to live in the rich West".

