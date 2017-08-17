40 Years from the First Satellite Signal from Bulgaria to Space

Society | August 17, 2017, Thursday // 13:12| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 40 Years from the First Satellite Signal from Bulgaria to Space wikipedia

August 17 this year makes 40 years since the launch of the first satellite-to-space signal in Bulgaria. The occasion was the opening of the international "Universiada 77" on August 17, 1977. The ceremony is transmitted directly to the cosmos from the newly-built 30 km from Sofia station, then called Shipka Earth Space Station, now called "Plan". The event marks the beginning of satellite communications and satellite TV in the country.

The direct broadcast from the National Stadium "Vasil Levski" started exactly at 17:33. The signal from the stadium was broadcast next to the TV tower in Sofia and from there on an analogue radio relay line reached the station, from where it was emitted to space by a 60-ton satellite dish with a diameter of 12 meters. Thus, exactly 40 years ago, for the first time, a picture from Bulgaria reached the viewers of eight countries, at that time members of the international satellite association "Intersputnik".

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: satelite, signal, Bulgaria, anniversary
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria