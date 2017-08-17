Merchants Offer Dangerous Sunglasses

Dangerous sunglasses are being marketed in our country, became clear after a check of the State Agency for Metrology and Technical Surveillance.

These are models that do not have the necessary UV protection and can seriously impair vision. Models that are too dark and diminish visibility, which may also be dangerous to consumers, have also been identified, the agency said. Because of the violations, the glasses have been withdrawn from the market. Checks are done in smaller retail outlets, not in specialized optics. 737 different models of sunglasses have been inspected, with 36 percent of them found inconsistencies - lack of marking and instructions for use. Additionally, 152 different brands and models of sunglasses are available on the market in violation of current legislation and are subject to fines. Other 53 models are suspended from distribution.