Unemployment Rates are Comparable to those Before the Financial Crisis of 2008

Bulgaria: Unemployment Rates are Comparable to those Before the Financial Crisis of 2008

The government retain their plans to increase the length of service and the retirement age as Social Minister Biser Petkov presented the Cabinet's priorities. Reports BTV. 

The government does not plan to rewrite what has already been set. After 20 years, both men and women will retire at the age of 65.

Biser Petkov reported that after the last increase of the minimum pension to BGN 180 and the next one in September, when it will become BGN 200, some 800,000 elderly Bulgarians will receive more money each month.

The Minister also pointed out that unemployment is so low that it can be compared with the number of unemployed from before the 2008 crisis.

