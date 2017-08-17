Cyrilic Creator on the Internet Andrey Chernov Died

Bulgaria: Cyrilic Creator on the Internet Andrey Chernov Died wikipedia

The owner of the Vesomosti newspaper Demian Kudryvtsev announced the death of one of the creators of the Russian-language segment on the Internet and the author of the KOI-9R protocol, Andy Chernov.

KOI8-R (8-bit code for information exchange) is the first Cyrillic standard on the Internet created by Chernov in the early 90s. The Russians have used it for a long time in their Runet system. But it has been replaced by the Unicode international standard (a unique code for every symbol in electronic systems that allows characters to be represented in almost all languages)

Andrey Chernov participates in the first FreeBSD Core Team, which through the KOI8-R protocol launches the first Internet channel connecting Russia to the global network. He is among the creators of such projects as SSH, Taylor UUCP, PGP, Elm, Tin, Lynx, NCFTP, ZIP / UNZIP and more. In recent years, he suffered heavily and almost did not leave his home because of osteoporosis and severe bone fractures. It is not known when he died exactly. 

