Kidnapper in Dutch Radio Station Surrendered

Society » INCIDENTS | August 17, 2017, Thursday // 12:18| Views: | Comments: 0
Kidnapper in Dutch Radio Station Surrendered

Dutch police arrested a man who was captured this morning in a radio station in the city of Hilversum, the Dutch radio-television corporation reported.

The incident was about 8:00 am . The man attacked his victim in the parking lot and held a knife on her throat. Then he forced her into the building and locked her into a room.
The radio was immediately surrounded by police and specialists. The striker wanted to talk to someone on CNN TV. He began negotiations with a professional psychologist from the specialists, and they persuaded him to release the hostage and surrender. The woman received medial help on the spot and there is no danger to her health. The transmission of the radio is not interrupted because the studio is in another sector.

kidnapper, Dutch radio, incident
