NIMH: Mostly Sunny Temperatures Up to 34°

The weather will be mostly sunny today with maximum temperatures of between 29° and 34°, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.



There is high risk of fires in 9 regions in the country, according to NIMH’s website.



The warning is valid for Blagoevgrad, Stara Zagora, Sliven, Haskovo, Yambol, Burgas, Varna, Dobrich and Pleven.



Clouds will develop around noon and in the afternoon, with rains only in some areas of the country.

The wind will be light from North-Northeast, moderate in Eastern Bulgaria.

There are good weather conditions for tourism on the mountains today, the Red Cross’ Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) announced.



The weather is foggy and windy. MRS advises tourists to adapt their equipment to the windy weather and decreasing temperatures in the high mountain areas.



No accidents with tourists were registered in the last 24 hours.