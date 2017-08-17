NIMH: Mostly Sunny Temperatures Up to 34°

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 17, 2017, Thursday // 11:59| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: NIMH: Mostly Sunny Temperatures Up to 34° pixabay.com

The weather will be mostly sunny today with maximum temperatures of between 29° and 34°, according to  the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

There is high risk of fires in 9 regions in the country, according to NIMH’s website.

The warning is valid for Blagoevgrad, Stara Zagora, Sliven, Haskovo, Yambol, Burgas, Varna, Dobrich and Pleven.

Clouds will develop around noon and in the afternoon, with rains only in some areas of the country.

The wind will be light from North-Northeast, moderate in Eastern Bulgaria.

There are good weather conditions for tourism on the mountains today, the Red Cross’ Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) announced.

The weather is foggy and windy. MRS advises tourists to adapt their equipment to the windy weather and decreasing temperatures in the high mountain areas.

No accidents with tourists were registered in the last 24 hours.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fires, risk, weather, National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), temperatures, mountine tourism
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria