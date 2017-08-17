The Municipality of Burgas is Working on the Rescue of Local Football

The municipality of Bourgas and personally the mayor Dimitar Nikolov blessed the merger of two of the local clubs to save the professional football in the city. The local Lokomotiv and Neftochimik will soon be united because "Nafta" is threatened to follow the fate of "Chernomoretz", which is barely functioning in the lower divisions.

"The idea is to pool resources and efforts, which will allow more children to train in Neftochimik's academy and more specialists to develop their talent. Bourgas Municipality views this union as something positive, "Nikolov told Burgas24.bg.

The non-governmental "Neftochimik" has difficulties in securing the budget, which is about 600,000 leva and was completed by the former sponsor Pavel Boshnakov and the municipality. After the merger with Lokomotiv, the majority share package is expected to take the outsourcing company Sutherland Global Services, which in recent months has taken over the maintenance of the Burgas railway companies.

In fact, 36 years ago, Neftochimik became the successor to Lokomotiv, and now the story is partly repeated. Sporting director of the united club is expected to become the former footballer of "Chernomoretz" and "Naftata" - Kostadin Djambazov. And the goal for this season will be staying in the Second League.