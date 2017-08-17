Dimitar Berbatov will Join a Former Teammate and Coach in India

Dimitar Berbatov has negotiated his personal conditions with the Indian "Kerala Blastars" and will play in the local Super League, said the English site Goal.com.

If the transfer is finalized, the 36-year-old Bulgarian will meet with a former Manchester United teammate and Fulham ex-coach, respectively the defender Wes Brown (37) and manager Rene Mullenstein.

Berbatov has not played in an official match for more than a year after his contract with Greek PAOK expired in June 2016. This summer, the Bulgarian football legend joined briefly Beroe's preparation and even scored a goal for the 1-0 victory over Slavia in one of the controls.