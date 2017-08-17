More Than 100 Pensioners Protest Against The High Water Prices in Klisura
btv
More than 100 pensioners protested against the high water prices in the village of Klisura, reported bTV.
They declared that they are against the high value of drinking water and were categorical that it was impossible for them to paying it. Most of them receive pensions between BGN 150 and 200 per month, and water has risen by 64% since early July.
The protesters wonder what's the reason for the increase, as their water comes from the mountain and repairs in the water system have not been made for years.
