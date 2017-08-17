Ryanair Filed a Complaint with the EU over Air Berlin Bankruptcy

World | August 17, 2017, Thursday // 11:00| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Ryanair Filed a Complaint with the EU over Air Berlin Bankruptcy Pixabay.com

The Irish low-cost airline Ryanair filed a complaint with EU competition authorities after German airline Air Berlin launched a bankruptcy procedure and then received a EUR 150 million loan from the government, the Associated Press reported.

Ryanair said there was an "obvious plot" between the German government, the national carrier Lufthansa and Air Berlin. The loan will help the troubled company keep on flying over the next three months, negotiating a deal with Lufthansa and another airline whose name is not mentioned. Air Berlin, the second-largest German airline, yesterday began a bankruptcy procedure after its main shareholder, Etihad, of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) stopped its funding.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ryanair, Air Berlin, bancruptcy
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria