Ryanair Filed a Complaint with the EU over Air Berlin Bankruptcy

The Irish low-cost airline Ryanair filed a complaint with EU competition authorities after German airline Air Berlin launched a bankruptcy procedure and then received a EUR 150 million loan from the government, the Associated Press reported.

Ryanair said there was an "obvious plot" between the German government, the national carrier Lufthansa and Air Berlin. The loan will help the troubled company keep on flying over the next three months, negotiating a deal with Lufthansa and another airline whose name is not mentioned. Air Berlin, the second-largest German airline, yesterday began a bankruptcy procedure after its main shareholder, Etihad, of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) stopped its funding.