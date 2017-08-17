28-Year-Old Hungarian Tourist Drowned Near Pomorie, Young Man Dissappeared into the Sea Near Nessebar

pixabay.com

A 28-year-old Hungarian tourist has drowned in the sea near Pomorie, reported bTV. 

The signal was received at 1:50 at night. At the scene of the incident, a police team and fire brigade were sent to find the woman.

The body was taken to forensic medicine for autopsy. Work on the case continues.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old man has disappeared into the sea in the area of ​​Nessebar. The signal was filed at about 6:15 pm yesterday by an elderly woman. Initially, they both have wanted to take a stroll along the old town's wharf, where the boy has climbed on the rocks and jumped into the sea.

Two divers were sent to the site but his body wasn't found.

