Bulgaria to Cooperate with Egypt in the Sphere of Tourism

The Bulgarian government has approved a draft agreement on cooperation in the sphere of tourism between the respective ministries of Bulgaria and of Egypt, reported Dnes.bg.

The ministers of tourism of the two countries will be working together in preparing and taking part in international expositions, fairs and other events, at which they will promote joint tourism products in cultural, historical, wellness,, festival, rural, eco, religious, gastronomical and other kinds of tourism.

Information will be exchanged on the planning and implementation of tourism projects as well as on the presence of potential investors in the sector by providing each other with expert development, analyses and other documents and information materials.

They will assist each other with initiatives aimed at popularizing cultural and historical monuments on their territory.