Successful Start For Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in Cincinnati Masters Tennis Tournament

Bulgaria’s top tennis player Grigor Dimitrov had a successful start in the Cincinnati Masters tennis tournament.

He defeated Feliciano Lopez from Spain 7:6, 6:4.

In the next round the Bulgaria faces Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina.

Dimitrov has never won a match against del Potro in the total of 5 matches between the two.

With this success, the Bulgarian has earned USD 62,120 and 45 points for the world rankings, and now holds the 11th place, reported bTV.