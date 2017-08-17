Successful Start For Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in Cincinnati Masters Tennis Tournament

Bulgaria's top tennis player Grigor Dimitrov had a successful start in the Cincinnati Masters tennis tournament.

Bulgaria’s top tennis player Grigor Dimitrov had a successful start in the Cincinnati Masters tennis tournament.

He defeated Feliciano Lopez from Spain 7:6, 6:4.

In the next round the Bulgaria faces Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina.

Dimitrov has never won a match against del Potro in the total of 5 matches between the two.

With this success, the Bulgarian has earned USD 62,120  and 45 points for the world rankings, and now holds the 11th place, reported bTV.

tennis, Grigor Dimitrov
