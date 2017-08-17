Successful Start For Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in Cincinnati Masters Tennis Tournament
Bulgaria’s top tennis player Grigor Dimitrov had a successful start in the Cincinnati Masters tennis tournament.
He defeated Feliciano Lopez from Spain 7:6, 6:4.
In the next round the Bulgaria faces Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina.
Dimitrov has never won a match against del Potro in the total of 5 matches between the two.
With this success, the Bulgarian has earned USD 62,120 and 45 points for the world rankings, and now holds the 11th place, reported bTV.
