Refugee Status Was Given to 561 Foreigners From the Beginning of 2017

Refugee status was given to 561 foreigners from the beginning of the year to the end of July, according to the State Agency for Refugees, quoted by BGNES.

Statistics shows that humanitarian status was given to 683 people. Refusal to obtain refugee status were issued to 2462 foreign nationals.

For the first seven months of 2017 the number of foreigners seeking protection in Bulgaria amounts to 2319 people, which is fewer than the previous four years.

In 2015, 20391 people sought protection in Bulgaria, and in 2016 the number of foreigners who wanted refugee or humanitarian status was 19,418.

Another indicator that shows a drastic decline in migratory pressure. In 2014, refugee status was granted to 5162 persons, and in 2015 to 4708 people.

From the State Agency for Refugees, it is also announced that most of them are citizens of Afghanistan who are able to enter Bulgarian territory, followed by citizens of Syria, Iraq and Pakistan.