Protest Against The Construction of a Skyscraper in Sofia

Residents of Sofia's Strelbishte quarter formed a live chain at the junction of Bulgaria and Ivan Geshov's boulevards for about half an hour yesterday evening, reported Standart News.

They protested the plans of a private construction company to build a skyscraper in the place of a small garden in their neighborhood.

There is a court ruling in favor of the private investor, despite the appeals of Sofia's chief architect and an initiative committee of the residents.

The construction site has already been fenced off and a street passing through it is now being removed.

Reportedly, a new street will be built in the place of the removed one, when the negotiations with the land owners are finalized.

The locals say the new monster of a building will completely block their view of Mount Vitosha and will cause a traffic chaos. The construction process itself threatens to turn their life into a nightmare.

The protesters vow to continue their campaigns until the construction plans are scrapped.